Inflation may cool food demand

There are continuing concern for a drop-off of demand as consumers adjust spending, with prices of the basics – food and energy – at record highs, according to The Hightower Report.
Cattle futures suffered continuing decline in the face of a war that is unlikely to end soon, according to The Cattle Report. The two sides of the warring factions met and afterwards formally announced they were unable to negotiate a cease fire with the Russians unwilling to accept anything short of total surrender by Ukraine. This sent grain higher and cattle lower.