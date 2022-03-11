 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inflation may cool food demand

Inflation may cool food demand

There are continuing concern for a drop-off of demand as consumers adjust spending, with prices of the basics – food and energy – at record highs, according to The Hightower Report.

Cattle futures suffered continuing decline in the face of a war that is unlikely to end soon, according to The Cattle Report. The two sides of the warring factions met and afterwards formally announced they were unable to negotiate a cease fire with the Russians unwilling to accept anything short of total surrender by Ukraine. This sent grain higher and cattle lower.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called lower. The April chart was building a “bear flag” pattern with a series of higher highs over the past few sessions, and that b…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News