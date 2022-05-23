 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inflation squeezing livestock markets

Traders have a bearish demand tilt as consumers are stuck with very high energy and food prices. This leaves less disposable income for luxury items such as high-priced beef, according to The Hightower Report.

March trade data showed record beef exports, while pork exports held steady, according to the Livestock Marketing Information Center. Beef exports in March totaled 303.7 million pounds, up 1.2% from last year. Brazil was the highest supplier at 230.2 million pounds shipped, a five-fold increase from 2021, which also accounted for one-third of total imports. During the first quarter, Mexico was the top pork export market with 602.5 million pounds shipped, an increase of 42.4%.

The big news this past week was changes reported from the weekly comprehensive fed cattle report of a surprising drop in carcass weights, according to The Cattle Report. Mid May is seasonally the point when carcass weights begin to increase as longer days contribute to increases in rate of gain. This past week the carcass weights fell 10 pounds and quality grade also fell more than 1%. One week does not set a trend but could signal improvements in the status of the fed cattle population.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle continue sliding lower

June cattle closed unchanged after choppy trade while August live cattle were up and August feeder cattle were down, according to The Hightowe…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean Hogs

Hog futures saw mixed trade as the market was bull spread and the front-end contracts saw additional price recovery with strong triple digit g…

Pork demand raises concerns

Demand in the hog market will still be a big concern as retail prices have struggled, pushing under the $100.00 level last week, but have tren…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported; 

Feeder cattle pressured by grains

Feeder cattle were dragged lower with higher grains, despite the tight supply of feeders available outside feed yards, according to Total Farm…

Lean hogs

The hog market is at its highest level since early May, and a jump in pork values “has traders optimistic over the seasonal tendency for the c…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News