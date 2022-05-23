Inflation squeezing livestock markets

Traders have a bearish demand tilt as consumers are stuck with very high energy and food prices. This leaves less disposable income for luxury items such as high-priced beef, according to The Hightower Report.
March trade data showed record beef exports, while pork exports held steady, according to the Livestock Marketing Information Center. Beef exports in March totaled 303.7 million pounds, up 1.2% from last year. Brazil was the highest supplier at 230.2 million pounds shipped, a five-fold increase from 2021, which also accounted for one-third of total imports. During the first quarter, Mexico was the top pork export market with 602.5 million pounds shipped, an increase of 42.4%.
The big news this past week was changes reported from the weekly comprehensive fed cattle report of a surprising drop in carcass weights, according to The Cattle Report. Mid May is seasonally the point when carcass weights begin to increase as longer days contribute to increases in rate of gain. This past week the carcass weights fell 10 pounds and quality grade also fell more than 1%. One week does not set a trend but could signal improvements in the status of the fed cattle population.