International disease cases affect markets

Internationally, Russia is restricting beef imports from Brazil due to cases of mad cow disease, Ryan Kelbrandt of CHS Hedging said this morning. And, a second case of African swine fever was found in East Germany which may have added to the uncertainty for European pork production, The Hightower Report said today.

In the U.S., concerns regarding beef demand and eroding retail prices will keep sellers active in the near term as the market searches for a fall low, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

December hogs posted a strong bullish reversal at the bottom of the charts Thursday, and the key will be follow-through today, Total Farm Marketing said today. “The turn is more likely technically driven, as the hog market moved quickly to an oversold condition and was due for some price recovery,” TFM said.

