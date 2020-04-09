June cattle prices continued to tumble as “traders remain fearful that there is just too much fresh meat to absorb in the weeks ahead,” says The Hightower Report. Traders are also concerned that a slowdown in production at packing plants will result in higher carcass weights, with pressure continuing on beef prices.
Stewart-Peterson says pork and cash hog values “are still moving lower and it is unclear how cheap pork will need to get to clear product. Reports of African Swine Fever in Poland and China are supportive, and news that hog weights are beginning to drop is also a positive surprise.”