The Hightower Report says early buying pushed June hogs up to the highest level since March 13. Pork cutout values at mid-session were down $2.60 for the day. The close above the nine-day moving average “is a positive short-term indicator for trend,” Hightower says.
Stewart-Peterson says with the recent surge in beef prices, “many are expecting an increase in demand for lower-priced pork products. The cash market should be a steady source of support, with production chains running at blistering speeds.”