There are warning signs for the beef market, The Cattle Report said. Heavy cattle continue to add tonnage to the market. The coronavirus damage to the economy continues. Domestic institutional purchases lag normal years and purchases for school programs, hotel and restaurant trade and other routine outlets for beef have lagged. The positive offset is eating at home appears to be positive for beef and export demand for our beef is on stream to be healthy in the fourth quarter of this year.
Ideas that U.S. exports will pick up steam due to the ban on German pork exports to
many countries, according to The Hightower Report. Another six cases of African swine fever have been confirmed in wild boars in the eastern German state of Brandenburg.