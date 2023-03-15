People are also reading…
April hogs closed moderately lower on the session yesterday. Ideas that the rally on Friday was too far, too fast helped trigger some selling. Slaughter was coming in below expectations and this may have helped support the pork product market to the strong rally, The Hightower Report said today.
While the short-term technical action for cattle is bearish, the longer-term supply fundamentals hold a bullish tilt, The Hightower Report said today. “Second quarter beef production is expected to be down 6.1% from a year ago,” The Report said this morning.