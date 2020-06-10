Six House Republicans urged the USDA yesterday to ease regulations on meat processors that they said make it harder for smaller companies to compete, Allendale reported. The lawmakers requested that Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue consider giving smaller processors “more flexibility” in handling hazard analysis and critical control point plans to address food safety issues and to clarify and streamline the approval process for meat labels.
An African swine fever vaccine is apparently working well in Chinese clinical trials, Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain said.