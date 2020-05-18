The lean hog market is in a “very short-term downtrend channel” after peaking in early May, The Hightower Report said. China appears to be “actively attempting” to boost pork supplies as well as grains and oilseeds, which figures to give some support. “Traders see the increasing slaughter pace as a negative force, but with the very high profit margins from packers, the cash market may stay firm.”
Markets this week will be looking at the Friday release of the Cattle on Feed report, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said.