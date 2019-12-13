The lean hog market appears like it will open “limit higher,” Daniel’s Trading’s John Payne said. “There is a lot of optimism which is somewhat different than last time in August,” he said. “That said, I have a feeling this drama is not over and we will go into the weekend under the threat of tariffs.”
Any possible trade deal with China “may not change beef exports much,” The Hightower Report said, but more fund buying may come into play. The market will need a close over $125.87 to see a turn back up in sentiment for the February cattle contract, they said.