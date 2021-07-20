- National carcass base up $3.60 at $109.84/cwt.
- National live up 10 cents at $81.03.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $111.92.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $1.51 at $120.34.
August hogs closed higher on the session with a quiet inside trading day, and October hogs closed sharply higher, according to The Hightower Report.
Chinese authorities claim that even with ongoing cases of African swine fever, the country’s hog herd is building, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.