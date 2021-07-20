 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hogs

Hogs

  • National carcass base up $3.60 at $109.84/cwt.
  • National live up 10 cents at $81.03.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $111.92.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $1.51 at $120.34.

August hogs closed higher on the session with a quiet inside trading day, and October hogs closed sharply higher, according to The Hightower Report.

Chinese authorities claim that even with ongoing cases of African swine fever, the country’s hog herd is building, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Volatility and strength in the grain markets “led to some pause” in hog markets on Wednesday, Total Farm Marketing said. The lean hog index is…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog weights continue to drop, The Hightower Report said, but the continued pressure of last week’s “sweeping reversal” is pushing the market lower.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The cash market for hogs “is concerning” due to the possible court ruling that would slow slaughter at major packing plants beginning July 1. …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The hot market has seen some “lingering profit-taking and position squaring,” Total Farm Marketing said, leading to mixed to lower calls today…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The short-term fundamentals remain mixed, but the fact that China production growth has been significant in the first half of the year, combin…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs are moving higher this morning based on the technical picture. “The main reason for support in the hog market has been the strengthening …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News