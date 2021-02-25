 Skip to main content
Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base up $2.24 at $77.94/cwt.
  • National live up 60 cents at $57.74.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $79.24.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $2.99 at $95.13.

There has been what might be termed re-inflation impacting the hog market, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group. That means the economy is re-inflating itself and that is boosting meat prices.

The idea that there could be more African swine fever problems in China helped boost the market today, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

