In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- The national carcass base was down 57 cents to $106.57.
- National live was up $2.58 to $82.63.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 47 cents at $109.72.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $1.62 to $108.01.
April hogs closed moderately higher on the day after choppy trade while June hogs closed lower, according to The Hightower Report.
Some contracts have gaps below the market, which may need to be filled and yesterday’s gains were not supported by cash, according to Total Farm Marketing.