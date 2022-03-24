 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • The national carcass base was down 57 cents to $106.57.
  • National live was up $2.58 to $82.63.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 47 cents at $109.72.

USDA reported carcass cutout values up $1.62 to $108.01.

April hogs closed moderately higher on the day after choppy trade while June hogs closed lower, according to The Hightower Report.

Some contracts have gaps below the market, which may need to be filled and yesterday’s gains were not supported by cash, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Lean hogs

Price action is turning friendlier “with a tighter supply picture,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The softer overall action could be signaling a…

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called steady to lower as long liquidation still pressures the market, despite a firm fundamental tone overall, said Matthew Strelow …

Lean hogs

Hog markets are in an oversold condition and “may be in position for a bounce,” The Hightower Report said. However, the upside appears limited…

Lean hogs

Technical action is bullish in the hog market, The Hightower Report said. However the upside “appears somewhat limited fundamentally.” Talk of…

Lean Hogs

China is set to buy domestic pork for state reserves, which would be the third price support purchase, citing weak domestic prices, said Alan …

