Lean hogs (EDIT)

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 6 cents to $88.85/cwt.
  • National live was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $94.18

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.12 to $108.15/cwt.

Lean hog markets are “holding on” despite cattle dropping, Total Farm Marketing said, in large part due to the discount of futures to the cash market.

The lean hog and pork indexes have been dropping “and are keeping a lid on lean hogs,” ADM Investor Services said. “Futures volume has been moderate. Traders will be waiting for exports, and until then, look for lean hogs to bounce as they have over the past two weeks.”

