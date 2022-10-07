Lean hogs *UPDATE

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
National carcass down $3.45 to $127.19/cwt.
National live not reported.
Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $2.90 to $130.76/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 69 cents to $124.80/cwt.
Hog futures markets have slipped “and are now lower in the front months,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash was lower yesterday afternoon, which is not supportive, but the cutout saw a much-needed gain of 2 dollars”
“The concerns about reduced exports for U.S. pork were certainly justified earlier this year but shipments showed a surge since mid-August,” Walsh Trading said. “This could be due to the sustained strength of the Mexican peso, given the country’s strong demand for US hams.”