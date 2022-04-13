The market experienced an impressive technical bounce yesterday and a firm tone to pork cutout values helped to support. However, the premium of futures to the cash market plus the outlook for lower exports plus a higher-than-normal weights are factors that might boost short-term U.S. pork availability.
Lean Hogs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hog futures saw mixed trade to end the week as bear spreading was noticeable in the market. Front-month contracts saw selling pressure due to …
The USDA’s March hogs and pigs report places the March 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs at 72.209 million head, down about 3% from last quarte…
Hog weights are “too high” for this time of year, which may suggest some back up, The Hightower Report said. “The market is in a short-term ov…
Technically, hog charts look challenged, and could be poised to test lower levels. The trend lower in cash prices and a softening retail marke…
The USDA forecasts U.S. per capita pork consumption in 2022 at 51.2 pounds per person. Prior to COVID-19, U.S. per capita pork consumption rea…