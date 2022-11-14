In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down $1.26 to $84.08/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $2.74 to $84.69/cwt.
National carcass cutout down $1.14 to $96.56/cwt.
Hog kill fell this week, ADM Investor Services said. “Packers started out the week with two days of big kills and then dropped off with a light Friday kill and small kill of 91,000 for Saturday.
The market is watching low weights and smaller-than-expected production in the past week, resulting in a “solid recovery” in pork cutout values, The Hightower Report said. “The discount of December hogs to the cash is back to a more normal level.”