In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $8.55 to $126.35/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose $6.62 to $132.06
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was 46 cents higher to $117.61/cwt.
"For the monthly cold storage report from the USDA, end of July frozen pork stocks reached 530.097 mln pounds, up 20% from last year but down 1.6% from the end of June,” the Hightower Report said. “Stocks normally drop 2% for the month so the 1.6% drop is slightly negative.”
“The tighter month over month drawdown reflects the good product movement of pork from freezers,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The hog market saw an aggressive pull back in prices last week, found some footing on Monday. The cash market and retail markets will still be the key to turn prices higher as the hog market is searching to build a near-term low.”