Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was up $8.55 to $126.35/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose $6.62 to $132.06

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was 46 cents higher to $117.61/cwt.

"For the monthly cold storage report from the USDA, end of July frozen pork stocks reached 530.097 mln pounds, up 20% from last year but down 1.6% from the end of June,” the Hightower Report said. “Stocks normally drop 2% for the month so the 1.6% drop is slightly negative.”

“The tighter month over month drawdown reflects the good product movement of pork from freezers,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The hog market saw an aggressive pull back in prices last week, found some footing on Monday. The cash market and retail markets will still be the key to turn prices higher as the hog market is searching to build a near-term low.”

Lean hogs

Traders are worried that hog supplies will surge soon, Ben DiCostanzo of Walsh Trading said, leading to a crash in prices. “Hog supplies norma…

“Escalator up, elevator down. That's what the lean hog chart looked like at yesterday's close as longs rushed to liquidate ahead of the close,…

Traders are hoping this week brings better news on the hog market as Friday’s triple digit loss left the December hog contract with a $6.50 lo…

Hogs traded in “classic bull market fashion” yesterday, The Hightower Report said. A lower opening brought in more buying and showed “impressi…

The market remains in a steep uptrend, but technical indicators are showing overbought readings, The Hightower Report said today.

