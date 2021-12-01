In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up $1.35 to $57.95/cwt.
- National live price down $1.33 to $45.25.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $59.65.
USDA reported carcass cutout values down $4.33 to $82.37.
The market was up slightly and talk of the short-term oversold position helped to support them but news that weight data still shows a potential back-up of hogs in the country may be a limiting factor, according to The Hightower Report.
There have been reports of an African Swine Fever outbreak in Vietnam but there are still ample supplies of hogs coming to market, according to Total Farm Marketing.