 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 1.46 to $81.81/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 32 cents to $85.40/cwt.

People are also reading…

National carcass cutout up 81 cents to $93.44/cwt.

Weekly exports yesterday were decent at 25,000 mt, but China was not listed as a notable buyer, according to Total Farm Marketing.

The biggest problem for exports, it that pork is too lean. Pork producers wanted a lean product to compete with white meat chicken and need to realize consumers that like pork want pork. If the pork industry feels consumers want something that tastes and looks like chicken, they should raise rattle snakes, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

December’s contract is trading at a discount to the cash, “but not enough to look cheap,” The Hightower report said. “Pork is under pressure, …

Lean hogs

Hogs are higher into mid-week trade. Tuesday hog futures closed with $0.45 to $1.12 gains through the front months, Alan Brugler of Barchart, …

Lean hogs

Friday hogs look to cap-off the week higher as the lean hog market continued to work higher through the Thursday session, save for the Dec con…

Lean hogs

Negotiated cash prices were not available at the time of posting.

Lean hogs

A jump in pork cutout values on Friday plus the fact that pork production last week was down 3.1% from a year ago could support the market ear…

Lean hogs

Weights and USDA are data supportive, but pork values lowest since February, The Hightower Report said today. However, the wide discount of De…

Lean hogs

Hog production is coming in below expectations, “and weights are light,” The Hightower Report said. “Consider selling out-of-money December ho…

Lean hogs

There could be a period of “lower-than-expected” slaughter soon, The Hightower Report said. “The USDA update showed a revision lower in 2022 p…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News