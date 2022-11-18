In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 1.46 to $81.81/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 32 cents to $85.40/cwt.
People are also reading…
National carcass cutout up 81 cents to $93.44/cwt.
Weekly exports yesterday were decent at 25,000 mt, but China was not listed as a notable buyer, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The biggest problem for exports, it that pork is too lean. Pork producers wanted a lean product to compete with white meat chicken and need to realize consumers that like pork want pork. If the pork industry feels consumers want something that tastes and looks like chicken, they should raise rattle snakes, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.