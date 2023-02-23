In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 27 cents to $77.53/cwt.
- National live was $2.92 lower to $60.23
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $78.55, with no comparison to the prior day
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $2.98 to $86.03/cwt.
“A factor the market is watching is the trend in Chinese hog prices, which continues to track higher,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The Chinese domestic hog price is trading 27.7% higher year over year. The higher price levels could lead to potential import demand, which the market can gauge on the USDA Export Sales report tomorrow morning.”
Better pork prices and better export sales news have helped provide some support for hog markets. “The market has found decent support from better than expected pork prices and from improving weekly export sales news just recently,” the Hightower Report said.