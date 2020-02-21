In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 8 cents to $49.70/cwt.
- National live was up 31 cents, to $39.57
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 32 cents to $49.28
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 56 cents at $65.00/cwt.
“Ideas that U.S. supply will gradually taper off while China export demand picks up has helped to support the market,” The Hightower Report said. However, sluggish export data this week ahead of the tariff reductions, helped the market push lower early on today.
“Carcass values are beginning to stabilize, though pork production was up nearly 7% from the same week last year,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Trade has been mostly quiet since China announced they would be issuing tariff-free waivers on U.S. ag goods starting March 2.”