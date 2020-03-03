In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 10 cents lower to $50.12/cwt.
- National live was up 2 cents to $38.25
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose 35 cents to $50.14
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 50 cents to $66.05/cwt.
“Unless exports drop off, it appears that US supply will tighten some in the weeks and months just ahead and this should allow cash and product prices to trend higher,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $66.79, up $0.24 on the day and up from $64.12 on February 28.”
“Though domestic fundamentals appear at least choppy, the market is clearly waiting for reports that China will begin to buy major quantities of U.S. pork products,” Stewart-Peterson said. “There were recent reports that China has come up with an African swine fever vaccine, which should be a negative factor in the big picture but will not solve near term protein shortages.”