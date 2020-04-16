In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base down $1.16 to $32.87/cwt.
- National live down 49 cents to $28.32/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $1.60 to $32.34/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $3.76 to $55.86/cwt.
June lean hogs closed down $1.45 at $43.17, just a dime higher than the contract low. The Hightower Report says traders are concerned the Sioux Falls, S.D., packing plant will not open for quite a while, “and this could lead to a backup of hogs in the country and sharply higher weights.”
Stewart-Peterson says hog traders do not seem as confident as cattle traders that packing plants will stay open in the near term. Slaughter is running about 255,000 head behind last week so far.
“Animals have not yet started to back up in the country, and pork values have remained choppy,” they said.