In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- The national carcass base was up $4.73 to $67.82/cwt.
- National live was at $51.91.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $69.43
USDA reported carcass cutout values up 45 cents at $85.92.
Traders anticipated a weaker market for pork this week but prices have held steady and the market is showing solid gains, according to The Hightower Report.
There is bullish potential due to trader concern over tightening supplies and higher cash prices are supporting the market, according to Total Farm Marketing.