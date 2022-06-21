 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass up $6.09 to $119.95/cwt.
  • National live at $87.63/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $3.26 to $121.02/cwt.

National carcass cutout was down $2.71 to $108.67/cwt.

July futures were up over $5 last week as traders became more aggressive to get long the market as demand increases into the July 4 weekend, according to Total Farm Marketing.

For the week ending Saturday, June 18, the USDA estimate for hog slaughter was 2.372 mln, down 2.9% year over year, according ADM Investor Services.

