In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 82 cents higher to $54.71/cwt.
- National live was up $1.15 to $42.37
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose $1.10 to $55.39
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $1.38 to $75.88/cwt.
“The Brazilian meatpacker, JBS, signed a memorandum of understanding to supply China with 717 million dollars worth of fresh beef, poultry, and pork per year,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This may or may not impact demand for U.S. pork products, but the negative headline along with the technical breakdown yesterday does not look supportive.”
Analysts are also watching trends among fund traders. “Open interest remains high and increased during January on the break to new lows which suggests that fund traders are building a net short position,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $77.14, down $0.12 on the day.”