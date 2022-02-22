In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 6.77 to $89.33/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass at $97.83.
National carcass cutout down 1.33 to $108.76/cwt.
Packers are being aggressive in terms of securing supplies, according to Total Farm Marketing.
US sells very little pork into Europe or eastern Europe, with the US Meat Export Federation not even listing Russia or Ukraine as buyers, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.