In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- The national carcass base was down $6.72 to $106.25.
- National live was unreported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $1.76 to $113.46.
USDA reported carcass cutout values down 6 cents to $107.05.
Hogs were higher and there was some momentum in a market that has been running on momentum, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
Cash has continued higher along with the cutout, according to Total Farm Marketing. Slaughter pace has increased.