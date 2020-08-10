In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 24 cents higher to $38.43/cwt.
- National live was $41.58, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 9 cents to $38.15
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $1.86 to $70.07/cwt.
Hogs surged higher Monday despite lingering production concerns. “October hogs opened higher and traded sharply higher on the day into the mid-session before closing sharply higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since June 12.”
Pork product and cash market trends helped offset the higher production. “While production was up sharply from a year-ago last week, pork product and cash markets were higher or stable,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at mid-session came in at $75.45, up $3.52 on the day led by further strength in hams and bellies.”