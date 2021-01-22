In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 56 cents to $55.46/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $54.37
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.37 to $82.83/cwt.
Pork values and demand are firming, Total Farm Marketing said, which is a bullish technical move.
“Ideas that short-term demand continues to come in better than expected and that consumer demand might be showing some consumer hording,” The Hightower Report said. “The market saw better pork exports and this helped to support as well.”