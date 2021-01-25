 Skip to main content
Lean Hogs

The market remains in a steep uptrend as pork values continue to advance and the market has built up a strong premium to the cash, according to The Hightower Report. Perhaps demand is improving as the economy opens up

and it is possible that consumers are stocking up on meat due to expanding cases.

USDA estimates the week’s hog slaughter at 2.738 million head through Saturday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Midwest transportation will be snarled Monday and Tuesday by a winter storm featuring up to a foot of snow.

CropWatch Weekly Update

