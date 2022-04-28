In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass down $2.16 to $102.57/cwt.
- National live was not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass was not reported.
National carcass cutout down $1.02 to $104.49/cwt.
Consumer demand is “lackluster,” Total Farm Marketing said, as the front month contracts start to converge with the cash market. Export sales are up from the four-week average, they noted, but supply remains high.
Despite the gains today, the market did hit its lowest point since early February today, The Hightower Report said. “Cumulative export sales for the 2022 marketing year have reached 687,500 tonnes, down 5.8% versus last year’s pace.”