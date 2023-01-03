 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base at $74.69/cwt.
  • National live at $56.96/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass at $75.61/cwt.

National carcass cutout down 1.90 to $86.00/cwt.

Net export sale were good. For 2023 Both Mexico and China were good buyers. China likely buying for Chinese New Years beginning Jan. 24, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

Federally inspected hog slaughter for the week through Saturday is estimated at 2.186m head. That set the yearly total at 124.673m head, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

