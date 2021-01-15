 Skip to main content
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down $1.26 to $52.72/cwt.
  • National live was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $54.30

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 48 cents to $80.07/cwt.

The increased open interest in lean hogs “could spark longer term buyer support next week,” Total Farm Marketing said. As the market dealt with a three-day weekend, price movement was relatively limited in hogs today, they said.

The Hightower Report also noted that pork prices are “better than expected” at the moment, leading to some significant support in the market.

CropWatch Weekly Update

