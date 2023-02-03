People are also reading…
The short-term fundamental news for the hog market looks somewhat supportive with a bounce in cutout values, producers current with marketing's and more cold-weather for the Iowa/Minnesota region, The Hightower Report said today. “However, the upside seems limited as the supply fundamentals look bearish enough to drive the market significantly lower if the premium of April hogs is challenged,” The Hightower Report said today.
Hog futures rebounded on Thursday while USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 30,399 MT of pork bookings for the week that ended Jan. 26. That was a 41% drop week over week but was 1.7% above the same week last year, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.