Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 76 cents to $99.15/cwt.
  • National live at $79.29/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 100.12100.12.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 55 cents to $123.67/cwt.

China is back in the export market and was the top buyer last week, said Total Farm Marketing,

China’s state planner announced the sow herd should remain near 43m head through 2025, not to be reduced below 40m head, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.

