With improving outlook for exports in the next six months and very strong pork values for this time of year, the market looks set for a solid rally ahead as supply slowly declines from the peak, which is normally late November to early December, The Hightower Report said.
The USDA published a revision to their FAS terminology, essentially clarifying the specifics of what muscle cuts are, and that the category does includes carcasses, Brugler Marketing said. USDA estimates FI hog slaughter for Monday to be 491,000 head.