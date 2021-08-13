In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 2.15 cents to $97.97/cwt.
- National live was down 1.40 to 77.70/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $103.63
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 6.31 to $125.68/cwt.
Higher cash yesterday may indicate packers need to increase buying, said Total Farm Marketing.
USDA’s estimate for federally inspected hog slaughter for the week through Thursday was 1.878m head, 61,000 head above last week’s pace, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.