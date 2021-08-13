 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 2.15 cents to $97.97/cwt.
  • National live was down 1.40 to 77.70/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $103.63

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 6.31 to $125.68/cwt.

Higher cash yesterday may indicate packers need to increase buying, said Total Farm Marketing.

USDA’s estimate for federally inspected hog slaughter for the week through Thursday was 1.878m head, 61,000 head above last week’s pace, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

“Fears of slowing demand from China with U.S. production expected to ramp up into November has helped to pressure the market,” The Hightower R…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called steady to lower for today, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Futures saw selling pressure resume in the deferred c…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs trading steady to lower this morning after selling pressure resumed in the deferred contracts Tuesday as the market finished with moderat…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News