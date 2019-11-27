In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 35 cents to $42.80/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 16 cents to $42.60
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.28 at $79.98/cwt.
"Record weekly weights & slaughter have kept the mkt under wraps while It waits for a trade deal – which would give US Pork Exports a huge boost," William Moore of the Price Futures Group said. "This would be Just what the doctor ordered – as we have abundant pork supplies."
"As prices have consolidated the past handful of days, this technical picture looks to have the hog market poised to break lower on some additional follow-through selling or long liquidation," Stewart-Peterson said. "As U.S. pork producers keep available supplies heavy on the slaughter, as well as pounds of production, it has been difficult for front-month contracts to gain much traction."