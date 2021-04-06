In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 27 cents lower to $97.81/cwt.
- National live was down 61 cents to $75.80
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $99.51
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 10 cents to $109.39/cwt.
Tightening hog supplies continue to be a factor for hog markets, although Tuesday showed some profit taking. “Trend is up as hog supplies tighten,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Some traders taking profit in light of lower cutouts. Hog slaughter estimated at 494,000 head. Cash lean index for April 1, up .41 at 99.38.”
"PA sharp rise in hams and bellies pushed the National Pork Carcass Cutout Value $5.10 higher to $114.61,” Brugler Marketing said. “CME’s Fresh Bacon Index was up another $8.68 for the week ending April 2 – now at $243.12 cwt. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter Monday at 331,000. That compares to 483,000 head last week, and 475,000 from the same week last year.”