The hog market is still struggling to find footing, as prices traded lower on Tuesday.
“Deferred contracts felt the biggest push lower with triple-digit loses through the hog futures complex, fueled by demand concerns,” Total Farm Marketing said.
The Hightower Report said it’s hard to determine just where cash and futures will come together.
“With the wide basis level, the market may see choppy to slightly higher trade just ahead as traders try to determine just where October and the cash will merge,” it said.