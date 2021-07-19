 Skip to main content
Lean Hogs

Hogs probing for a short-term peak as the outlook for increasing supply along with a pullback in demand from China could spark lower pricing, The Hightower Report said. Some of the short-term news is positive for the market, but a slowdown in buying from China and news of a very vast growth in the China pig herd are seen as limiting factors for the rally.

USDA’s national pork carcass cutout value for Friday was $0.42 stronger to $119.94. Estimated slaughter for the week through Saturday is 2.28 million head. That is down from 2.517 million head for the same week last year, and not comparable to last week due to the July 4th holiday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Year-to-date slaughter, at 69.287 million head, is trailing last year’s pace by 152,000 head.

