In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was 59 cents lower to $53.50/cwt.
- National live was down 4 cents to $41.20
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell 52 cents to $53.73/cwt.
The USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $3.54 to $73.38/cwt.
“Pork production last week was up 8.6% from a year ago, partly helped by higher slaughter, and probably by higher weights,” Stewart-Peterson reported. “Carcass cutout values are rallying and made their highest close on Friday since Jan. 31 as end users book as many supplies as they can in case of widespread packer shutdowns.”
While hog markets finished the day lower, they were able to climb up from the daily lows.
“The huge discount to the cash market helped to support the bounce off of the lows,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at mid-session came in at $74.01, up $4.17 on the day.”