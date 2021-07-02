 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down $1.18 to $108.21/cwt.
  • National live was up $4.64, to $84.06
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base reported at $110.16

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 44 cents to $115.19/cwt.

Exports to China are still good, Total Farm Marketing said, as buying is lending support to the market. “Mandate for slower chain speed and consumer demand may drive prices,” they said.

Technical action in the hogs is weak, The Hightower report said and today marked follow-through selling from yesterday’s reversal.

CropWatch Weekly Update

