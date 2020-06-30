Hog markets made very slightly higher closes yesterday, finding support from rallying cash fundamentals despite pressure from last week’s bearish Hogs and Pigs report, said Stewart-Person Marketing. Prices could be ready for a bounce as August hogs actually made a ”bullish key reversal Monday,” Stewart-Peterson said.
Another all-time record hog inventory amidst the COVID-19 pandemic extends further downward pressure on prices, according to a university economist. “The USDA’s June Hogs and Pigs report places the June 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs at 79.6 million head, up 5.2% from a year ago. That’s just above the upper range of pre-report expectations and well above the midpoint of 3.7% higher,” according to Jason Franken, agricultural economist at Western Illinois University.