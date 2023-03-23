In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 92 cents to $76.71/cwt.
- National live price was $46.16, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality
People are also reading…
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 44 cents to $80.30/cwt.
“April hogs ended at new contract lows again today as the downward momentum continued, but trade was choppy and two-sided during the session,” Total Farm Marketing said. “June hogs found a way to climb off session lows and finish with the narrowest of gains. This may be an indicator that the sellers may be drying up and the hog market could be trying to find a bottom.”
“US pork export sales for the week ending March 16 came in at 37,957 tonnes, up from 36,634 the previous week and the highest since February 16,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 570,700 tonnes, up from 550,200 a year ago but below the five-year average of 643,200.”