In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 17 cents to $37.51/cwt.
- National live was up 6 cents, to $31.12
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.32 at $73.76/cwt.
October hogs closed moderately higher on the session and near the highs of the day on news of a stronger pork cut-out market this week, according to The Hightower Group.
Hog weights have begun to creep higher and the U.S. sold 10,500 tons of pork for the week ending Aug. 6, down 66 percent from the previous week, according to Stewart-Peterson.