Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was up $1.35 to $132.48/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose $1.18 to $134.87

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 18 cents to $123.67/cwt.

“December hogs are trading slightly higher on the session but still well short of contract highs,” the Hightower Report said. “The average hog weight for Iowa-Southern Minnesota as of Aug. 6 was 275.6 pounds, down from 276.6 pounds the previous week and 278.4 a year ago. This is the lowest average weight since Aug. 5, 2017.”

“News of Chinese inflation data helped support the hog market in general as pork prices jumped 20% higher in the month of July in China,” Total Farm Marketing said. “With a tighter supply of hogs here in the U.S., the market may be expecting some additional Chinese demand to help cool the strong pork prices domestically.”

