In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 54 cents to $76.82/cwt.
- National live price was $59.39, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 49 cents lower to $78.37
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $2.12 to $83.06/cwt.
“Export sales news was positive,” the Hightower Report said. “US pork export sales for the week ending February 9 came in at 44,952 tonnes, up from 28,799 the previous week and the highest since December 22. Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 392,148 tonnes, down from 394,679 a year ago and the lowest since 2019. The five-year average is 465,273.”
“Pork net export sales for 2023 at 45,000 mt,” Stewart-Peterson said. “April futures are at roughly a ten dollar premium to the index. Hog slaughter has been running somewhat lighter with packers trying to improve margins. Cutouts have not found solid support which may limit the upside in futures. National Direct Afternoon report increased 1.17.”